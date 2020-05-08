Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$157.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$128.67.
TSE:CJT traded up C$3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$139.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 164.07. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$142.21.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
