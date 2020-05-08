Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$157.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$128.67.

TSE:CJT traded up C$3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$139.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 164.07. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$142.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

