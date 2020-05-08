Royal Bank of Canada Increases Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $53.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,100. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

