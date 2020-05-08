Royal Bank of Canada Lowers iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to $58.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

