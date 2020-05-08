Royal Bank of Canada Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $185.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.45.

HUBS traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,643. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,147,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $74,246,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

