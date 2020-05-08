Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Tops $184,429.98

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $184,429.98 and $218.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,979.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.64 or 0.02150898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.02645856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00483350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00644857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00072755 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00466664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 20,183,835 coins and its circulating supply is 20,066,523 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

