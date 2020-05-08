S. R. Schill & Associates Has $498,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,469,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

