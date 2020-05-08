S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

