S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.96. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,478. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

