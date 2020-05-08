S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF accounts for 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 1.73% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 847.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,230. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $127.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33.

