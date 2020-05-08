Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 41,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $49.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 857.48% and a net margin of 93.97%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

