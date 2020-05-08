Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for approximately 1.5% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after buying an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after buying an additional 1,325,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

