Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safeguard Scientifics.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

Several research firms have commented on SFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 7,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,844. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,803.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,990. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.