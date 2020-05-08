Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 15th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,854. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 862 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

