Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 597,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,471. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $177,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

