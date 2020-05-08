Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.73, approximately 14,608,514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,334,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

