Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 116,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

