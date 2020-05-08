Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,266,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.