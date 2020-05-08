Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 106.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,266,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,814. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

