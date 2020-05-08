Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

