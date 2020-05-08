Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,303,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,787. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

