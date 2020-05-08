Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

