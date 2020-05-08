Scotiabank Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.94.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.38. The company had a trading volume of 406,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.