Scotiabank Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $12.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

DREUF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 3,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,411. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.



