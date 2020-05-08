Scotiabank Lowers Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $26.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.38% from the stock’s current price.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

