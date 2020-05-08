Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $37.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ARC Resources from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AGGZF traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.