Scott G. Ginn Sells 9,000 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $8.83 on Thursday, reaching $171.78. The company had a trading volume of 460,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

