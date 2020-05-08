SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) CTO Marek Kielczewski Sells 13,869 Shares

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,168.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SEAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 153,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SeaChange International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

