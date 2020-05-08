Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SEE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 1,370,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

