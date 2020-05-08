Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 24,598 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,415,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72.

On Monday, March 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48.

On Monday, February 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92.

SGEN traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

