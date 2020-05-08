Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $840,206.08 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SGEN stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.26. 1,306,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

