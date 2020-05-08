SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of SCYT remained flat at $$52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Get SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH alerts:

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.