SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.
Shares of SCYT remained flat at $$52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.
About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH
