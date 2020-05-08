Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,642. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

