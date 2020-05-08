Selective Insurance Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 386,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,812. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

