Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.50 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

