Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Position Trimmed by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580,510 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties comprises 0.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 11.14% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $38,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,714 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

SRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 991,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,773. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

