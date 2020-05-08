SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,015 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.55. 1,769,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,821. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

