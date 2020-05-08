SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 374 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $120.44. 1,770,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.