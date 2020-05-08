SFE Investment Counsel Buys 10,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

