SFE Investment Counsel Buys 140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 11,908,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,238,386. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

