SFE Investment Counsel Buys 8,360 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of New Relic worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,895 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 463,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,436. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

