SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. 3,946,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

