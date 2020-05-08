SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 10,992,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,627,158. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

