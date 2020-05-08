SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 77,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,639. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

