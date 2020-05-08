SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,096. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

