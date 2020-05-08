SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,227,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,704. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

