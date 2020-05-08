SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.82 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

