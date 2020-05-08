SFE Investment Counsel Has $342,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 1.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000.

Shares of JHMS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

