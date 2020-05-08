SFE Investment Counsel Has $368,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

