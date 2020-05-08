SFE Investment Counsel Has $600,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 630,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,917. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

