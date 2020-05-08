SFE Investment Counsel Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.